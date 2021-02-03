Left Menu

U.S. Senate committee delays vote on Biden's U.N. ambassador nominee

The panel has scheduled another business meeting to consider Thomas-Greenfield's nomination for Thursday. A committee aide said on Wednesday that Republican Senator Ted Cruz had asked for the delay because of Thomas-Greenfield's past remarks on China, including a speech the veteran diplomat gave in 2019 at a Confucius Institute, a center funded by the Chinese government at a U.S. university.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 23:08 IST
U.S. Senate committee delays vote on Biden's U.N. ambassador nominee

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee's vote on President Joe Biden's nominee for ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has been delayed until Thursday, which could push her confirmation by the full Senate to next week or later. Under committee rules, any member can delay the vote on a nominee until its next business meeting. The panel has scheduled another business meeting to consider Thomas-Greenfield's nomination for Thursday.

A committee aide said on Wednesday that Republican Senator Ted Cruz had asked for the delay because of Thomas-Greenfield's past remarks on China, including a speech the veteran diplomat gave in 2019 at a Confucius Institute, a center funded by the Chinese government at a U.S. university. Cruz was among a few Republicans who questioned Thomas-Greenfield about the speech at her confirmation hearing.

Cruz later said on Twitter that he had slowed the nomination. "China is the greatest geopolitical threat to our country," he wrote. At her confirmation hearing last week Thomas-Greenfield stressed the importance of U.S. re-engagement with the 193-member United Nations in order to challenge efforts by China to "drive an authoritarian agenda."

Cruz, a vocal Biden critic, was a leader of a group of senators who objected to the certification of the Democratic president's election on Jan. 6, the day thousands of Donald Trump supporters attacked the Capitol building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Charges against Myanmar's Suu Kyi 'compound the undermining of the rule of law' -U.N.

Charges against Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi just compound the undermining of the rule of law in Myanmar and the democratic process, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.We continue to call for her immediate rele...

Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

The Canadian government designated the Proud Boys group as a terrorist entity on Wednesday, noting they played a pivotal role in the insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6.The Proud Boys have faced increased scrutiny after seizing on the ...

Student, youth activists gather at Mandi House for march in support of protesting farmers

Activists of several student, youth and women organisations assembled at Mandi House here on Wednesday for a march in support of the farmers staging protests at the national capital borders demanding repeal of the Centres new farm laws.The ...

UK reopens Brexit rift with demand for longer N.Ireland grace periods

Britain demanded a two-year extension on Wednesday to a grace period for checks on goods going between Northern Ireland and other parts of the United Kingdom, in a row that threatens to reopen the rift that bedevilled years of Brexit talks....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021