DRDO chief lauds govt after HAL bags contract to manufacture 83 LCA

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) chief G Satheesh Reddy on Wednesday lauded the Defence Ministry for handing over the contract to manufacture 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mark-1A fighters to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-02-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 23:20 IST
DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) chief G Satheesh Reddy on Wednesday lauded the Defence Ministry for handing over the contract to manufacture 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mark-1A fighters to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). "83 LCA order from Indian Air Force is the single largest order ever from the air force as the number of aircraft is concerned," Reddy told ANI adding that it will be giving a major boost to the aeronautics of the country.

Terming the decision of the government 'historical', he said that this is will pave the way for the development of the new aircraft. "The LCA Tejas Mark-1A aircraft is supposed to replace Mirage and Jaguar aircraft and it is being developed on the right track. Rafale is a slightly different class of aircraft but LCA has many modern and advanced technological features which any modern aircraft has got," Reddy said.

A contract to manufacture 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighters were handed over to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by the Defence Ministry at the Aero India international air show in Bengaluru today. The first LCA Mark 1A aircraft is likely to be produced by 2023 once the HAL is done with the supply of the initial 40 planes in the Initial Operational Clearance and Final Operational Clearance standards which have already taken part and proven themselves in the IAF operational exercises such as the Exercise Gagan Shakti.

LCA Mark 1A is the advanced version of Tejas aircraft. (ANI)

