Left Menu

Student, youth activists gather at Mandi House for march in support of protesting farmers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 23:37 IST
Student, youth activists gather at Mandi House for march in support of protesting farmers

Activists of several student, youth and women organisations assembled at Mandi House here on Wednesday for a march in support of the farmers staging protests at the national capital borders demanding repeal of the Centre's new farm laws.

The activists of AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF, NSUI, CYSS, AIPWA and AICCTU, carrying posters, banners and placards, gathered at Mandi House for the ''citizens' march for farmers'' till Jantar Mantar.

According to police, a call was made by some student organisations, including AISA and SFI, to carry out the march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar at around 12 noon in support of the farmers movement and for release of those arrested in connection with the agitation.

Some trade unions and Congress Mahila Morcha also claimed to have joined the march, they said.

Their request for permission to carry out the march was rejected as per Supreme Court directions and prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144, police said.

Adequate arrangements were made to avert any untoward situation. Around 150 people assembled at Mandi House and indulged in sloganeering, singing and delivering speeches, they said.

The protestors later dispersed on their own, police said, adding that no force was used and no one was detained in connection with the incident.

Roads near Mandi House were closed and traffic movement was affected. However, the traffic in the evening became normal.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at several Delhi border points, demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws -- the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act -- and legal guarantee of minimum support price for their crops.

Enacted in September 2020, the government has presented these laws as major farm reforms aimed at increasing farmers' income, but the protesting farmers have raised concerns that these legislations would weaken the minimum support price (MSP) and ''mandi'' (wholesale market) systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

The government has maintained that these apprehensions are misplaced and has ruled out a repeal of the laws.

PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

Santander books record annual loss of 8.77 bln euros, Q4 net profit falls 90%

New Zealand regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

GSK, CureVac partnership eyes COVID-19 vaccine against multiple variants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. should delay complete troop pullout in Afghanistan - report to Congress

The United States should delay plans to pull all troops from Afghanistan by May 1 and make force reductions contingent on progress in peace talks as well as by the Taliban in reducing violence and containing al Qaeda, a bipartisan report to...

Schumer, McConnell end standoff to organise 50-50 Senate

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement Wednesday with Republicans to organise the evenly split chamber, ending a weekslong standoff that prevented the new Democratic majority from setting up some operations and soured r...

White House says U.S. continuing to review sanctions on Myanmar

The White House said on Wednesday that addressing the coup in Myanmar is a priority for the United States and a review on possible sanctions in response is ongoing.White House spokesman Jen Psaki, speaking to reporters, did not give details...

Biden White House says cannot release Trump visitor logs

The Biden administration cannot release visitor logs from former President Donald Trumps White House, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a news briefing on Wednesday. The White House said on Tuesday it would look into whether it can mak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021