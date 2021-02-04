Left Menu

Irish PM says Northern Ireland rhetoric must be dialled down

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 04-02-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 00:02 IST
Irish PM says Northern Ireland rhetoric must be dialled down
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Wednesday called for calm and a dialing down of rhetoric in a dispute between Britain and the European Union over Brexit checks on goods going between Northern Ireland and other parts of the United Kingdom.

British and EU officials are due to meet on Wednesday to discuss how to ease the passage of goods across the new customs border after shortages and delivery disruptions sparked anger in the British-ruled region.

"I think the rhetoric of the last couple of days we need to dial down. We need to come back and have calm engagement here and be pragmatic about this," Martin told Today FM radio, adding "pragmatism and common sense" should be applied to trading arrangements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

Santander books record annual loss of 8.77 bln euros, Q4 net profit falls 90%

New Zealand regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

GSK, CureVac partnership eyes COVID-19 vaccine against multiple variants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela's offshore funds could pay for vaccines but Maduro not cooperating, Guaido says

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Wednesday that Venezuelan funds controlled by the U.S. Treasury Department could be used to pay for coronavirus vaccines but that President Nicolas Maduros government is refusing to cooperate...

U.S. should delay complete troop pullout in Afghanistan - report to Congress

The United States should delay plans to pull all troops from Afghanistan by May 1 and make force reductions contingent on progress in peace talks as well as by the Taliban in reducing violence and containing al Qaeda, a bipartisan report to...

Schumer, McConnell end standoff to organise 50-50 Senate

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement Wednesday with Republicans to organise the evenly split chamber, ending a weekslong standoff that prevented the new Democratic majority from setting up some operations and soured r...

White House says U.S. continuing to review sanctions on Myanmar

The White House said on Wednesday that addressing the coup in Myanmar is a priority for the United States and a review on possible sanctions in response is ongoing.White House spokesman Jen Psaki, speaking to reporters, did not give details...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021