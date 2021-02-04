U.S. needs confirmed ambassador to United Nations if it is to hold China to account -State Department

U.S. needs confirmed ambassador to United Nations if it is to hold China to account -State DepartmentReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2021 01:48 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 01:48 IST
The United States needs a confirmed ambassador to the United Nations if it is to hold China to account, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday after a vote on President Joe Biden's nominee was delayed.
The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee's vote on Biden's nominee for ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has been delayed until Thursday, which could push her confirmation by the full Senate to next week or later.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. secretary of state nominee Blinken sees strong foundation for bipartisan China policy
INSIGHT-Irresistible? Pension funds plot move on China's $16 trillion sovereign bond market
China reports 103 new COVID-19 cases vs 118 a day earlier
COLUMN-China’s grid struggles to keep up with booming electric demand: Kemp
China deploys 16 rescue teams to save stricken gold miners