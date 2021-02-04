U.S. needs confirmed ambassador to United Nations if it is to hold China to account -State Department

The United States needs a confirmed ambassador to the United Nations if it is to hold China to account, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday after a vote on President Joe Biden's nominee was delayed.

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee's vote on Biden's nominee for ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has been delayed until Thursday, which could push her confirmation by the full Senate to next week or later.

