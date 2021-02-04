U.S. State Department says U.S. "one-China" policy has not changed

U.S. State Department says U.S. "one-China" policy has not changedReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2021 01:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 01:56 IST
The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday its support of a "one-China" policy over Taiwan has not changed.
A statement issued by the Biden administration on Jan. 23, its first Saturday in office, expressing strong support for Taiwan in the face of military pressure from China, made no mention of the long-held U.S. policy towards the island.
Asked if the United States still supported the policy, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular briefing: “Yes ... our policy has not changed.”
