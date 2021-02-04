Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Pentagon, stumped by extremism in ranks, orders stand-down in next 60 days

The U.S. military on Wednesday acknowledged it was unsure about how to address white nationalism and other extremism in its ranks, and announced plans for military-wide stand-downs pausing regular activity at some point in the next 60 days to tackle the issue. The decision to a hold a stand-down was made by Lloyd Austin, who made history by becoming the military's first Black defense secretary after a long career rising in the ranks of the Army. In his confirmation hearing, Austin underscored the need to rid the military of "racists and extremists". U.S. Supreme Court scraps arguments in Trump-era immigration and wall cases

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday canceled upcoming scheduled arguments in appeals filed by Republican former President Donald Trump's administration defending his funding of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and his so-called "remain in Mexico" asylum policy. Democratic President Joe Biden's administration, which is in the process of changing course on both issues, on Monday had asked the justices to postpone further legal filings in the two cases and to remove them from their oral argument calendar. Biden's administration already has announced plans to discontinue wall construction and suspend the asylum program, potentially making the cases moot. Exclusive: U.S. mulls using law designed to prosecute Mafia against Capitol rioters

The U.S. Justice Department is considering whether to charge members of far-right groups involved in the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol under a federal law usually used against organized crime, according to two law enforcement sources. The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO, enables prosecutors to combat certain ongoing racketeering crimes such as murder, kidnapping, bribery and money laundering. The 1970 statute provides for hefty criminal penalties including up to 20 years in prison and seizure of assets obtained illegally through a criminal enterprise. Biden follows in recent presidential footsteps with Super Bowl interview

When U.S. President Joe Biden appears for a CBS interview this Super Bowl Sunday, he will be following a recent White House tradition of using the country's most-watched sporting event to reach a national audience in the tens of millions. Presidents have used the annual National Football League championship game to try to promote an image of being someone that viewers would like to have a beer with - or in teetotaler Biden's case, a bowl of ice cream. Democrats push ahead on COVID-19 relief, Biden flexible on who gets checks

The Democratic-controlled U.S. Congress pushed ahead on Wednesday with a maneuver to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package without Republican support, as the White House said it was flexible on a key element of the plan. Biden told Democrats he would consider tighter limits on who would qualify for $1,400 checks, although he said he would not compromise on the size of the payments. That could possibly narrow the gap between his package and the $600 billion Republican proposal. U.S. community health centers say they have given more vaccines than government data show

Some U.S. community health centers say they are doling out COVID-19 shots far faster than government data suggests, likely accounting for some of a gap between how states and the federal government describe the availability of vaccine doses. The federal government said only about 60% of nearly 56 million doses of vaccines from Pfizer Inc or Moderna Inc that have shipped have been used. Yet states such as New York have said that their supplies are stretched thin. U.S. COVID Task Force says new cases on decline but variants pose threat

New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations appear to be on a downward trajectory in the United States as the Biden administration remains confident that it can hit its target of 100 million vaccines in 100 days, the White House Coronavirus Task Force said on Wednesday. However, Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned that new COVID-19 variants popping up across the country could threaten that positive momentum. U.S. House Democrats aim to punish lawmaker Greene as Republican leaders yet to take action

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday advanced legislation to remove Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene from two high-profile House committees after her own party showed no sign of taking any punitive action. The House Rules Committee cleared the way for the full House to debate Greene's fate on Thursday with Democrats who control the chamber seeking to punish her for incendiary comments including support for violence against Democrats. Officer who died after storming of U.S. Capitol lies in honor

U.S. lawmakers, the Washington mayor and police officers filed beneath the soaring U.S. Capitol dome on Wednesday to pay tribute to Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died from injuries sustained during the Jan. 6 storming of the seat of government. Lying in honor is one of the highest tributes Congress can bestow on a civilian. Sicknick, 42, was only the fifth person and the third Capitol Police officer to receive the honor. Trump impeachment lawyer says would be 'idiotic,' 'insane' to rehash election fraud claims

A lawyer for Donald Trump on Wednesday said it would be "idiotic" and "insane" to dispute the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election during his Senate impeachment trial, adding that the former U.S. president has not pressured him to make those arguments. "Injecting that into a case that is already a winner would be idiotic," said Bruce L. Castor Jr, a recent addition to Trump's legal team, in an interview with Reuters.

