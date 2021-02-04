Left Menu

PM Modi inaugurates Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated via video conference the centenary celebrations of the historic Chauri Chaura incident, a landmark event in the countrys fight for Independence.Modi also released a postage stamp to mark the beginning of the centenary celebrations.A group of freedom fighters participating in the non-cooperation movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1922 were fired upon by police, leading to death of many of them.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 04-02-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 11:58 IST
PM Modi inaugurates Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated via video conference the centenary celebrations of the historic Chauri Chaura incident, a landmark event in the country's fight for Independence.

Modi also released a postage stamp to mark the beginning of the centenary celebrations.

A group of freedom fighters participating in the non-cooperation movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1922 were fired upon by police, leading to death of many of them. In retaliation, protestors attacked and set fire to the Chauri Chaura police station, killing many of its occupants.

Gandhi had called off the movement due to the violence The killing of the Chauri Chaura policemen had resulted in arrest of hundreds of protesters with 228 of them being put on trial, six of them dying during it and 172 ordered to be hanged to death with the remaining sentenced to long-term imprisonments after a hasty eight-month trial.

Reviewing the death sentences, the Allahabad High Court finally in April 1923 confirmed it for 19 convicts and sentenced 110 of them to life imprisonments in Port Blair and long jail terms to others. At Thursday's event, 99 people, descendants of those involved in the incident will be honoured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics chief Mori apologises for sexist comments, will not resign

Tokyo Olympic organising committee president Yoshiro Mori on Thursday apologised for his remarks that have been widely criticised as sexist and outdated but insisted that he has no plan to step down. The apology came a day after Mori compla...

Cyber fraud: 2 held for duping Guj businessman of Rs 7.15 lakh

The Ahmedabad cyber crimebranch has arrested two persons for allegedly duping abusinessman of Rs 7.15 lakh on the pretext of helping him getback his security deposit made for an online auction,officials said on Thursday.The accused, Bhupat ...

Britain condemns detention of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Britain condemns the detention of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected officials, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.They must be released immediately and have charges removed. There must be no backsliding f...

WNS Cares Foundation partners with Hyderabad city security council to educate children on cyber safety

Hyderabad Telangana India, February 4 ANIBusinessWire India WNS Cares Foundation WCF, the CSR arm of WNS today announced that it has partnered with the Hyderabad City Security Council HCSC to empower children with knowledge on relevant topi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021