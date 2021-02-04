Left Menu

Treat as representation PIL to include legal fraternity in phase-1 of COVID-19 vaccination: HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 12:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre to treat as a representation a PIL seeking inclusion of judges, judicial staff and lawyers in the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said deciding priority for vaccination was a policy decision and the court was not going to change it.

''We see no reason to change the priority of the government for COVID-19 vaccination because it is a policy decision based on a variety of factors,'' the bench said.

''Nonetheless, looking at facts and circumstances of the case, the petition be treated as a representation and the grievances in it be decided in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case,'' the court said.

It further said that a decision be taken as expeditiously as possible and practicable and with the observation, disposed of the plea by a lawyer.

The government has decided to provide COVID-19 vaccination in the first phase to medical professionals, health workers, police, security officials and sanitation workers who all have been combating the pandemic at the frontlines.

The petition had contended that since ''justice was being delayed'' due to the COVID-19, the legal fraternity should also be considered for vaccination in the first phase so that judicial work can continue as it did before the pandemic.

