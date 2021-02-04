Left Menu

No annual report from Lokpal laid in Parliament: govt

Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, which came into being in 2019, is required to present to president and Parliament an annual report on the work done by it but no such report has been laid in the two Houses, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.On March 23, 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as chairperson of Lokpal, the top body to inquire and investigate allegations of corruption against public functionaries.Lokpal is an independent statutory body established under Section 3 of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 13:14 IST
No annual report from Lokpal laid in Parliament: govt

Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, which came into being in 2019, is required to present to president and Parliament an annual report on the work done by it but no such report has been laid in the two Houses, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

On March 23, 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as chairperson of Lokpal, the top body to inquire and investigate allegations of corruption against public functionaries.

“Lokpal is an independent statutory body established under Section 3 of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013. In terms of Section 48 of the said Act, the Lokpal is required to present annually to the President a report on the work done by it, which is caused to be laid in both the Houses of the Parliament,” Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply. “No such report has been laid,” he said. The Lokpal's eight members were administered the oath by Justice Ghose on March 27, 2019.

The Lokpal received 1,427 complaints during 2019-20. Of these, 613 were related to state government officials and four against Union ministers and members of Parliament, according to the ombudsman’s data.

As many as 89 complaints, including three against Members of Parliament, were received by the Lokpal between April and December 2020, the data said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Crude oil futures rise on spot demand

Crude oil prices rose Rs 24 to Rs 4,094 per barrel on Thursday as participants widened their positions on a firm spot demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for the February delivery traded higher by Rs 24, or 0.59 per cent, at R...

Unidentified people fire at goods train in UP, windowpane of driver's cabin damaged

Three unidentified persons fired at a goods train in Agra section in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday damaging the windowpane of the drivers cabin, officials said.The train was going from Khurja to Dhampur Thursday morning when it came under attac...

21-year-old trader rescued, 7 kidnappers held

A 21-year-old trader was rescued and seven people, including two women, were arrested for kidnapped him, police said on Thursday.According to Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Santosh Kumar Singh, Gaurav was kidnapped from outside his hom...

Aim to onboard 5 mn SMBs, invest heavily in strengthening security infra: Razorpay

Razorpay on Thursday said there has been strong growth in the number of small and medium businesses adopting digital payments during the pandemic, and it expects to onboard 5 million SMBs on its platform over the next one year.The payments ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021