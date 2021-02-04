Britain condemns detention of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Britain condemns detention of Myanmar's Aung San Suu KyiReuters | London | Updated: 04-02-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 13:19 IST
Britain condemns the detention of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected officials, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.
"They must be released immediately and have charges removed. There must be no backsliding from democracy. The UK is consulting with international partners on next steps," Raab said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
