Britain condemns detention of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Britain condemns the detention of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected officials, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

"They must be released immediately and have charges removed. There must be no backsliding from democracy. The UK is consulting with international partners on next steps," Raab said on Twitter.

