Left Menu

Cyber fraud: 2 held for duping Guj businessman of Rs 7.15 lakh

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-02-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 13:20 IST
Cyber fraud: 2 held for duping Guj businessman of Rs 7.15 lakh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Ahmedabad cyber crimebranch has arrested two persons for allegedly duping abusinessman of Rs 7.15 lakh on the pretext of helping him getback his security deposit made for an online auction,officials said on Thursday.

The accused, Bhupat Savani (50) and his son BrijeshSavani (26), both residents of Ghodasar area in Gujarat'sAhmedabad city, were arrested on Wednesday on charges ofcheating, the cyber crime branch said in a release.

In 2019, the city-based businessman took part in anonline auction conducted by the state's geology and miningcommissioner for 32 sand blocks in Sabarkantha district.

As part of the bidding process, the businessmandeposited a refundable security amount and linked his bankaccount with an online portal meant for the bidding process.

Since he won two out of 32 blocks during the onlinebidding, he was entitled to get a refund of Rs 7.15 lakh forthe remaining 30 blocks, said the release.

As the businessmen did not receive any refund, the twoaccused got in touch with him.

They posed as government employees working with thecommissioner's office, and told the businessman that they canhelp him get the refund using their connections in the office.

However, after obtaining necessary details from thevictim, the accused allegedly linked their own bank accountwith the system and transferred Rs 7.15 lakh to it through anonline process, the cyber crime branch said.

A preliminary investigation into the case revealed thetwo accused knew about the nitty-gritty of the system as theyare also into the business of sand mining since 2013, it said.

PTI PJTGK GK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Crude oil futures rise on spot demand

Crude oil prices rose Rs 24 to Rs 4,094 per barrel on Thursday as participants widened their positions on a firm spot demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for the February delivery traded higher by Rs 24, or 0.59 per cent, at R...

Unidentified people fire at goods train in UP, windowpane of driver's cabin damaged

Three unidentified persons fired at a goods train in Agra section in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday damaging the windowpane of the drivers cabin, officials said.The train was going from Khurja to Dhampur Thursday morning when it came under attac...

21-year-old trader rescued, 7 kidnappers held

A 21-year-old trader was rescued and seven people, including two women, were arrested for kidnapped him, police said on Thursday.According to Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Santosh Kumar Singh, Gaurav was kidnapped from outside his hom...

Aim to onboard 5 mn SMBs, invest heavily in strengthening security infra: Razorpay

Razorpay on Thursday said there has been strong growth in the number of small and medium businesses adopting digital payments during the pandemic, and it expects to onboard 5 million SMBs on its platform over the next one year.The payments ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021