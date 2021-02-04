Left Menu

Centre has taken several steps to make farmers self-reliant in last six years, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that farmers have been behind the progress of the country, adding that that steps taken by the Centre in the last six years made them self-reliant and led to the growth in the agriculture sector even amid the pandemic.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-02-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 13:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released a postage stamp dedicated the Chauri-Chaura incident at the Centenary Celebrations in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that farmers have been behind the progress of the country, adding that that steps taken by the Centre in the last six years made them self-reliant and led to the growth in the agriculture sector even amid the pandemic. Addressing people at the centenary celebrations of the Chauri Chaura incident in Gorakhpur via video conferencing, Prime Minister Modi said, "Farmers have been behind the progress of the country. They also played an important role in Chauri Chaura struggle. In the last six years, steps have been taken to make farmers self-reliant. As a result of this, the agriculture sector has grown even during the pandemic."

The Prime Minister also talked about other steps taken in the interest of farmers. "We have taken several steps in the interest of farmers. To make 'mandis' profitable for farmers, 1,000 more mandis will be linked to e-NAM (National Agriculture Market)," he said.

"We have to pledge that the unity of the country is our priority and its respect above everything. With this feeling, we have to move forward along with each and every people of India," he added. Over the Union Budget 2021-22, he said, "This year's Union Budget will help increase the speed of India's growth which is the need of the hour during the pandemic."

Highlighting that the world has praised how India has dealt with the pandemic, the Prime Minister said: "Several countries in the world are learning from our vaccination programme. We are working to provide health facilities in villages so that people will not have to rush to the cities for medical treatment." He also released a postage stamp to mark the beginning of centenary celebrations of the Chauri Chaura incident.

"Incident of Chauri Chaura was not limited to a police station being set on fire. The message of the incident was huge. Due to various reasons, it was treated as a minor incident, but we should see it in context. The fire was not just in the station but in the hearts of people," he said. The centenary celebrations and various events planned by the State government have started in all 75 districts of the state this morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

