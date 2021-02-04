Telangana reports 177 new Covid-19 cases

Telangana on Wednesday reported a total of 177 fresh Covid-19 cases, 198 discharges and two deaths, according to the state Health Department. The total count of coronavirus cases in the state has gone up to 2,95,101 including 2,91,510 discharges and 1,606 deaths.

The active cases in the state currently stand at 1,985. Meanwhile, India currently has a total of 1,55,025 active cases, with 1,54,703 fatalities and 104,80,455 discharges till February 3.

In what is billed as the largest vaccination drive against Covid-19, India had vaccinated 44,49,552 people till 8 am on February 4. (ANI)

