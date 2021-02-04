Left Menu

Prominent Lebanese activist, publisher found dead in his car

A prominent Lebanese publisher and strong critic of the Shiite militant Hezbollah group was found dead in his car Thursday morning, shot in the head with two bullets, a security official said.Lokman Slim, a longtime Shiite political activist and researcher, was found in Addoussieh village in the southern province of Nabatiyeh, after he had gone missing for several hours, the official said.His wife, Monika Borgmann, and his sister had posted on social media earlier that Lokman was not answering his phone for hours and he had not been seen since Wednesday evening.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:44 IST
Prominent Lebanese activist, publisher found dead in his car
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A prominent Lebanese publisher and strong critic of the Shiite militant Hezbollah group was found dead in his car Thursday morning, shot in the head with two bullets, a security official said.

Lokman Slim, a longtime Shiite political activist and researcher, was found in Addoussieh village in the southern province of Nabatiyeh, after he had gone missing for several hours, the official said.

His wife, Monika Borgmann, and his sister had posted on social media earlier that Lokman was not answering his phone for hours and he had not been seen since Wednesday evening. The circumstances of Slim's death were not clear and there were no immediate details. The security official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said an investigation is underway to determine what happened. Slim and his wife lived in the southern suburbs of Beirut where they ran Umam Productions, a film production house. His family owns a publishing house and Slim often hosted public debates and political forums.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand Police to scrutinise social media behaviour of passport applicants

The Uttarakhand Police has decided to scrutinise social media behaviour before giving their clearance for people applying for passports.Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said on Thursday that online behaviour of passport applicants needs to be sc...

U.S. calls for dialogue to resolve India's farmers' protests

Wading into a sensitive issue for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the U.S. embassy in New Delhi on Thursday urged his government to resume talks with farmers angry over agricultural reforms that sparked a months-long protest campaign.L...

London stocks gain on earnings boost; BoE meeting in focus

British shares rose on Thursday as a set of positive earnings boosted hopes of an economic recovery, with investors looking to Bank of Englands policy meeting later in the day. The BoE is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate on hold...

'Sweeping' Statement: Root gets ready with his pet shot for "mini-battle with Ashwin"

His slight frame in the formative cricketing years forced Joe Root to hone his skills in playing the sweep shot against spinners, something that he might employ during the mini-battle with Ravichandran Ashwin in the four-Test series against...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021