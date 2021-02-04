Left Menu

UP: Man arrested for leaking CTET paper

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:46 IST
A man has been arrested for allegedly leaking a paper of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test on social media, police said on Thursday.

Vikas Yadav, a resident of Balapur Khurdaha village, was arrested by a team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Wednesday, Station House Officer, City police station, Sanjay Mishra, said.

Yadav runs a coaching centre in Allahabad for competitive exams.

It is alleged that he leaked the paper on social media on Sunday two hours before the test.

