UP: Man arrested for leaking CTET paper

UP: Man arrested for leaking CTET paperPTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:46 IST
A man has been arrested for allegedly leaking a paper of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test on social media, police said on Thursday.
Vikas Yadav, a resident of Balapur Khurdaha village, was arrested by a team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Wednesday, Station House Officer, City police station, Sanjay Mishra, said.
Yadav runs a coaching centre in Allahabad for competitive exams.
It is alleged that he leaked the paper on social media on Sunday two hours before the test.
