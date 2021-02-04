Hungary's PM Orban flags easing of coronavirus curbs after Easter

Hungary's government will launch a new loan for small businesses to help them recover from the pandemic-induced shock, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday. Orban also said that the country could partly reopen after Easter if existing coronavirus restrictions are observed in the meantime.

He said that small businesses would be eligible for a 10-year loan of up to 10 million forints ($33,726.81) at 0% interest rate based on a government decision. ($1 = 296.5000 forints)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)