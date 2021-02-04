Man held for duping people by promising them jobs, gifts for shopping online

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 15:42 IST
A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping people by promising them jobs in airlines and bumper gifts for shopping online, police said on Thursday. The accused Akash Prasad, a resident of Govindpuri, Kalkaji, worked as a supervisor at the fake call centre at Delhi's Malviya Nagar, they said. However, the main accused -- Harsh and Vinod -- who used to run the fake call centre are still absconding, police said. On Wednesday, police received information about the call centre in south Delhi and conducted a raid. ''Prasad, working as supervisor of the call centre, and 16 other women working as executives were found engaged in the centre to allure people by promising jobs in airlines and bumper gifts for shopping online,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. The call centre was running from the second week of January by two copartners -- Harsh and Vinod, the DCP said. Kakar, the owner of the house, informed that the duo contacted him in December last year and requested him to provide the basement of the building on rent to run a coaching centre, Thakur said. Initially, Harsh and Vinod had given advertisements for job through an App for sales executives. When Prasad contacted them, they offered him the job of a supervisor at the fake call centre, police said. Prasad said Harsh and Vinod had created two websites -- one for committing fraud related to providing jobs and the other for online shopping, they said. They trained Prasad how to entice victims and how to convince their targets to deposit money in the name of registration for jobs, interview, appointment letters and for getting bumper gifts for shopping online, police said. The accused have cheated around 70-80 people till now, police said. During interrogation of the accused and the women, police found that once they had trapped the victim, the call was then transferred to either Harsh or Vinod who used to make the targets pay in their wallets and bank accounts, they said. Three desktops, two laptops, nine mobile phones, three walkie- talkies among others have been recovered from the spot, police said.

