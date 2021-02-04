Haryana Police terminates services of two constables found negligent in duty

The Haryana Police has terminated the services of two of its constables who were allegedly found guilty of negligence in discharging their duties in connection with an incident in which 17 juveniles had fled from an observation home here last year, officials said on Thursday. Police said that the services of Raghuvinder and Vinod have been terminated.

Seventeen juveniles had escaped from an observation home in Hisar on October 12 last year, but 12 of them were later apprehended.

District police chief Balwan Singh Rana also ordered the stoppage of six pay increments of another constable Vijender Singh in the same case. They were posted in the observation home when the incident took place, a police spokesperson here said.

On October 12 last year, around 6 pm 17 juveniles fled from the observation home here after assaulting police personnel and snatching their mobile phones. A case was registered against the juveniles in Sadar Hisar police station, the spokesperson said.

The district police chief had suspended these police personnel who were posted in the security of the observation home with immediate effect and ordered a departmental inquiry. The departmental inquiry found that constables Vinod and Raghuvinder were absent from their duties without prior permission or knowledge and another constable Vijender Singh was present on his duty but inside the gate in plain clothes while his duty was outside the gate of the observation home.

The police personnel have shown negligence, gross indiscipline in their duty, the spokesperson said.

