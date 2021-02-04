Left Menu

Over 2.9 lakh cyber security incidents related to digital banking reported in 2020: Dhotre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:22 IST
Over 2.9 lakh cyber security incidents related to digital banking reported in 2020: Dhotre

Over 2.9 lakh cyber security incidents related to digital banking were reported in 2020, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

As per the information reported to and tracked by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a total number of 1,59,761; 2,46,514 and 2,90,445 cyber security incidents pertaining to digital banking were reported during 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

These incidents included phishing attacks, network scanning and probing, viruses and website hacking, he added.

The Minister noted that the rising popularity of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) along with e-commerce has also expanded the scope of digital payments.

''The percentage rise in digital transactions is 46 per cent in 2020 in comparison to 2018-19,'' he said.

The numbers of digital transactions have increased from 3,134 crore in the financial year (FY) 2018-19 to 4,572 crore in FY 2019-20, Dhotre added.

Responding to a separate query, the minister said the number of websites/webpages/accounts blocked stood at 9,849 in 2020.

This was 2,799 in 2018 and 3,635 in the year 2019.

He said Section 69A of the IT Act empowers the government to block any information generated, transmitted, received, stored or hosted in any computer resource in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India,defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states or public order.

In response to another question, Dhotre said 6,233 cases were registered in 2019 under fraud and cheating (involving communication devices as medium/ target as per Information Technology Act 2000), as per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

''As per NCRB, number of cases registered under fraud and cheating (involving communication devices as medium/ target as per IT Act 2000) for cyber crimes are 3,466, 3,353, 6,233 during the year 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Alfa Laval Cluster President India, Middle East & Africa and Managing Director MEA

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 4, 2021 PRNewswire -- Starting 1st February, 2021, Sergio Hicke takes up the position of Cluster President for Alfa Laval India, Middle East Africa. He takes over from Anantha Padmanabhan, who has retired at the end of 202...

Ruckus in Pak National Assembly, Opposition shout 'Go Imran Go' slogan

Unruly scenes were witnessed in Pakistans National Assembly on Thursday as the parliamentarians scuffled and shouted slogans such as Go Imran Go. According to a report by ARY News, Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub had accused the previo...

AAP will continue to support protesting farmers: Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Thursday said the party will continue to support protesting farmers and asked the government to take back the new farm laws.Participating in a discussion on a motion thanking the President ...

Ravindra Verma suspended from Congress

Ravindra Verma, working presidentof Dhanbad District Congress Committee, has been suspendedfrom the party, a senior leader said on Thursday.District Congress Disciplinary Committee chairmanSuresh Chandra Jha said since Verma did not reply t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021