Left Menu

Man who didn't pay sex worker can't use immorality excuse - Swiss court

A man who refused to pay a sex worker is guilty of fraud, a top Swiss court ruled, rejecting his argument that the immoral nature of prostitution absolved him of criminal wrongdoing.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:30 IST
Man who didn't pay sex worker can't use immorality excuse - Swiss court
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A man who refused to pay a sex worker is guilty of fraud, a top Swiss court ruled, rejecting his argument that the immoral nature of prostitution absolved him of criminal wrongdoing. The man had promised on internet ads to pay "young" women 2,000 Swiss francs ($2,219) for sex and arranged a hotel room tryst in 2016 with one respondent, the ruling from the Federal Court released on Thursday found.

The woman asked to be paid in advance, but then accepted the man's assurances he would pay later, only to see him leave without handing over the money. The man was convicted of fraud but took his case to the Federal Court after a lower court rejected his appeal. The federal ruling said he "argued, among other things, that the prostitution contract was immoral" under federal law.

Sex work has been legal in Switzerland since 1942 and the court noted that sex workers' payments were protected by law and that they had to pay income tax and pension contributions. "In view of this, it is no longer possible to consider the contract between the prostitute and her client as immoral without any restrictions," the summary said.

It also dismissed suggestions the woman had acted recklessly. "It may be true that she was gullible to a certain extent by not insisting on payment in advance. However, even a considerable degree of naivety or recklessness on the part of the victim does not necessarily lead to impunity of the perpetrator," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bank of England holds off more stimulus as vaccines roll out

The Bank of England kept its key interest rates on hold Thursday amid rising optimism over the British economys near-term prospects in the wake of the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines.The banks rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee sa...

No truth in report that Cong wants Deputy CM post: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief MinisterAjit Pawar on Thursday dismissed a news report that claimedthe Congress has sought the post he is holding, saying thereis no substance in it.The NCP leader said the MVA government is implementingdecisions ta...

Godrej Properties Q3 profit dips 69pc to Rs 14.35cr; sales bookings up 25pc

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Thursday reported a 69 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 14.35 crore for the quarter ended December on lower income.Its net profit stood at Rs 46.6 crore in the year-ago period.Total inco...

New Alfa Laval Cluster President India, Middle East & Africa and Managing Director MEA

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 4, 2021 PRNewswire -- Starting 1st February, 2021, Sergio Hicke takes up the position of Cluster President for Alfa Laval India, Middle East Africa. He takes over from Anantha Padmanabhan, who has retired at the end of 202...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021