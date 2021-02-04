Left Menu

Maha: Two leopards die after being hit by vehicles on highway

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:45 IST
Maha: Two leopards die after being hit by vehicles on highway
A visual of the injured Leopard. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

Two leopards have died after beingrun over by unidentified vehicles on the busy Mumbai-Nashikhighway here in Maharashtra, a forest department official saidon Thursday.

The incident took place on the intervening night ofWednesday and Thursday on the highway in Sahapur area of Thanedistrict, Chief Conservator of Forest Naresh Zurmure said.

The felines were apparently crossing the road in thenight when they were knocked down by unidentified vehicles,the official said.

Some locals spotted the carcasses in the middle of theroad and alerted the forest department and police earlyThursday morning, he said.

The carcasses have been sent for post-mortem, theofficial said.

