Lok Sabha adjourned till 5 pm

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 5 pm on Thursday amid sloganeering by opposition MPs in support of their demand for the repeal of new farm laws. Opposition members began their protest soon after the House met for the day. The House briefly took up the question hour.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla repeatedly told members to take their seats. "I always try to ensure that the question hour runs smoothly. People of the country have sent you with hopes. It is not right to raise slogans and disrupt the house. Please take your seats," he said.

As sloganeering continued, the Speaker adjourned the House till 5 pm.

