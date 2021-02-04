Left Menu

Delegation meets Governor, seeks CBI probe into Indigo manager s murder

A delegation of political leaders,cutting across party affiliations, on Thursday met BiharGovernor Phagu Chauhan and submitted a memorandum demanding aCBI inquiry into the murder of an airlines official whosealleged killer the police claimed to have nabbed on theprevious day.

The delegates, most of whom shared caste affinity withthe slain Indigo airlines station manager Rupesh Kumar Singh,pointed out the disbelief expressed by his bereaved familymembers over the theory proffered by the police that themurder was a case of ''road rage''.

Former minister Ram Jatan Sinha told reporters, ''we wonderwhat came of the averment by none other than DGP SK Singhalthat it was a case of contract killing? Rituraj, whom theyhave caught on charge of having pulled the trigger, is nocontract killer.'' A Patna resident who had graduated from a privateuniversity in Delhi but went astray, Rituraj, according to thepolice, had got involved in theft of two-wheelers.

His vehicle had allegedly collided with the SUV of RupeshSingh in November last year and the latter ''abused'' him in afit of rage, according to police, though a sister of thedeceased has reacted to the claim saying ''my brother was tootimid to pick up a quarrel''.

According to the police, Rituraj had since unsuccessfullytried to attack Rupesh Singh a few times.

Last month, Rituraj was accompanied by three associates who are yet to be nabbed on two motorcycles on the fatefulevening when he pumped six bullets into the airlines officialwhile he was returning home in his car.

Neetu Singh, the wife of the deceased, has said ''Riturajcould or could not be the killer. I am not sure about that.

But there must have been a motive. I cannot believe that itwas just a matter of road rage which simmered on for weeks''.

Veena Sahi, a Congress leader and a former minister, whowas among the signatories to the memorandum, however, said ''weare certain that Rituraj is a mere scapegoat.

''He has been caught to save some big shots who might beinvolved in the killing. Until there is a CBI inquiry, we donot think justice will be done''.

Singh was known to be sociable and on friendly terms withthe high and the mighty of the state.

Others who signed the memorandum included ex-ministersAjeet Kumar (formerly with JD(U) and Suresh Sharma (BJP),former MLA Awaneesh Kumar (BJP) and ex-MP Arun Kumar (RLSP).

Meanwhile, the police has stuck to its guns. ADG(headquarters) Jitendra Kumar said the team involved ininvestigation deserved commendation for solving the high-profile case.

