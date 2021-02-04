Left Menu

Iran's president claims big victory in bid to end sanctions

Irans president Thursday applauded a ruling by the International Court of Justice that it can hear Irans case against the U.S. seeking to end sanctions, calling it a big victory for the Islamic Republic.A report by state-run IRNA news agency said President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the nation on its legal victory over the U.S.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:48 IST
Iran's president claims big victory in bid to end sanctions

Iran's president Thursday applauded a ruling by the International Court of Justice that it can hear Iran's case against the U.S. seeking to end sanctions, calling it a “big victory'' for the Islamic Republic.

A report by state-run IRNA news agency said President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the nation on its legal “victory'' over the U.S. “I congratulate the Iranian people on a very big victory the government achieved yesterday at the Hague, and this is one of several victories that the government has gained against America at the tribunal,” he said in remarks carried by State TV. The United Nations' highest court ruled Wednesday that it can hear a case brought by Iran against the United States. It seeks to end sanctions the administration of former President Donald Trump re-imposed in 2018 after pulling out of an international deal aimed at curtailing Tehran's nuclear program.

Lawyers for the U.S. argued at hearings last year that the case should be thrown out by the court for lack of jurisdiction and admissibility.

Iran filed the case in July 2018, a few months after then-President Donald Trump said he was pulling the U.S. out of the 2015 international agreement and would re-impose sanctions on Tehran. Washington also threatened other countries with sanctions if they didn't cut off Iranian oil imports by early November.

Iran alleges the sanctions breach a 1955 bilateral agreement known as the Treaty of Amity that regulates and promotes economic and consular ties between the two countries. The ruling Wednesday came as President Joe Biden is seeking to enhance diplomacy toward Iran.

The court based in The Hague, Netherlands had ruled in favour of Iran in a preliminary ruling in October 2018, saying that Washington should “remove, by means of its choosing, any impediments arising from” the re-imposition of sanctions to the export to Iran of medicine and medical devices, food and agricultural commodities and spare parts and equipment necessary to ensure the safety of civil aviation.

The U.S. sanctions do have specific carve-outs for medicine and humanitarian aid to Iran. However, international banks and financial institutions hesitate in dealing with Iran transactions for fear of being fined or locked out of the American market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Catalonia lifts some COVID-19 restrictions as infections fall

Catalonia on Thursday removed some pandemic restrictions, allowing gyms to reopen and people to move outside their municipalities after infections and hospital admissions started to edge down.The average number of cases per 100,000 people i...

Babar and Alam revive Pakistan to 145-3 on rain-hit Day 1

Captain Babar Azam and Fawad Alam revived Pakistan with a century stand to be 145-3 against South Africa on a rain-hit first day of the second cricket test on Thursday.Babar raised his 16th test half-century and was unbeaten on 77 with a do...

Jindal Stainless Q3 revenue jumps 9 pc to Rs 3,585 crore

Jindal Stainless Ltd JSL said on Thursday its consolidated revenue in Q3 FY21 stood at Rs 3,585 crore, up by 9 per cent year-on-year. The net revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation EBITDA totalled Rs 473 cr...

Rejuvenated Bengaluru look to build on positives against misfiring Chennaiyin

High on confidence after snapping their eight-match winless run, Bengaluru FC will look to continue their good form when they take on Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League match at the Fatorda Stadium here on Friday.Bengaluru seem to have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021