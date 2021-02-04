Four held in Mumbai for betting on horse races in Kolkata

Four persons were arrested fromMatunga in central Mumbai for allegedly operating a bettingracket on horse races in Kolkata, a police official said onThursday.

The arrest was made by the Mumbai police's crimebranch following a raid conducted on Wednesday, he said.

''Based on specific information, officials of unit-3 ofthe crime branch raided a flat on Senapati Bapat Road inMatunga West, where four persons were found placing bets onthe horse races in Kolkata,'' an official said.

At the time of the raid, all the accused were busyplacing bets and watching the race on their laptops throughYouTube, he said.

''One of the accused was taking bets on his mobilephone and also maintained the record on his laptop. The crimebranch team apprehended them after their interrogation,'' hesaid.

Three laptops, 10 mobile phones and other equipmentcollectively worth Rs 2.5 lakh were seized from the spot, hesaid, adding that a search has been launched to trace theother members of the racket.

