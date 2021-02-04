Mangaluru, Feb 4 (PTI) Following are today's Areca and

Mangaluru, Feb 4 (PTI) Following are today's Areca andPTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:34 IST
Following are today's Areca andCoconut prices.
Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 38000 to Rs 46000model Rs 42000 New Supari : Rs 30000 to Rs 40000 model Rs35000 Koka: Rs 14000 to Rs 24500 model Rs 22500 Coconut [perthousand]: 1st qlty : Rs 24000 to Rs 30000 model Rs 28000 2ndqlty : Rs 18000 to Rs 25000 model Rs 22000.
