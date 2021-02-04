Left Menu

Lok Sabha sees three adjournments

The Lok Sabha witnessed its third adjournment on Thursday over opposition protest on the new farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:45 IST
Indian Parliament. Image Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha witnessed its third adjournment on Thursday over opposition protest on the new farm laws. The House was first adjourned till 5 pm, 6 pm and 7 pm.

When the House resumed its proceedings at 6 pm, opposition members again resorted to sloganeering over their demand for the repeal of three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting across Delhi borders for over two months. BJP MP Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, urged members to take their seats.

"I want to reiterate the appeal of Lok Sabha Speaker and request you to take your seats. You have all the right to discuss every issue. Do not show the placards. Let the discussion begin and continue," he said. As the opposition protest continued, he adjourned the House till 7 pm.

The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was earlier introduced in the House. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

