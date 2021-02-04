Ex district board member & 5 others injured in attack in Bihar's Samastipur

A former district boardmember and BJP leader, his nephew and few others were injuredwhen they were attacked by a group of miscreants in Samastipurdistrict on Thursday, police said.

The former Samastipur district board member Arun Raiand his nephew Bunty Rai received serious injuries in theattack that took place at Daadpur village under Mufassilpolice station area of the district, the police said.

Both Rai and his nephew are being treated atSamastipur Sadar hospital while four others, who receivedminor injuries, were released after administering first aid,they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Pritish Kumarsaid police have started its investigation besidesconducting raids to nab the culprits after recording thestatement of Arun Rai.

Police forces have been deployed in adequate numbersin the village, the DSP said.

Meanwhile, angry villagers blocked roads in protestagainst the incident, sources said.

While talking to reporters in the hospital, Bunty Raisaid that a group of miscreants numbering around 20-25 came tohis shop, which deals in construction material, and starteddemanding money.

When he refused to give money, the miscreants snatcheda chain, which he was wearing around his neck, worth Rs 1.5lakh besides they forcibly took away Rs 80,000 from the cashcounter and fired around eight-nine rounds before fleeing fromthe spot, he said.

