Biden expected to name veteran diplomat as special envoy for Yemen - source

Biden expected to name veteran diplomat as special envoy for Yemen - sourceReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 21:17 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden was expected to announce on Thursday the appointment of a veteran U.S. diplomat as his special envoy for Yemen, a person familiar with the issue said.
The appointment of Timothy Lenderking, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, indicated a determination by Biden to step up U.S. involvement in diplomatic efforts to end Yemen's devastating civil war.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
