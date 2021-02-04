Biden expected to name veteran diplomat as special envoy for Yemen - source

U.S. President Joe Biden was expected to announce on Thursday the appointment of a veteran U.S. diplomat as his special envoy for Yemen, a person familiar with the issue said.

The appointment of Timothy Lenderking, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, indicated a determination by Biden to step up U.S. involvement in diplomatic efforts to end Yemen's devastating civil war.

