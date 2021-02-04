Left Menu

Iranian diplomat convicted of planning attack on opposition

PTI | Antwerp | Updated: 04-02-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 21:49 IST
Iranian diplomat convicted of planning attack on opposition

An Iranian diplomat identified as an undercover secret agent was convicted on Thursday in Belgium of masterminding a thwarted bomb attack against an exiled Iranian opposition group in France and sentenced to 20 years in prison, a legal outcome that infuriated Tehran.

A Belgian court rejected the Vienna-based official's claim of diplomatic immunity. The official, Assadollah Assadi, contested the charges and refused to testify during his trial last year, invoking his diplomatic status. He did not attend Thursday's hearing at the Antwerp courthouse.

Prosecutors had requested the maximum prison sentence of 20 years on charges of attempted terrorist murder and participation in the activities of a terrorist group. Defence lawyer Dimitri De Beco said Assadi would likely decide to appeal the verdict and sentence. Three other defendants were also found guilty and received lengthy jail sentences after the court ruled that they belonged to the same network.

During the trial, lawyers for the plaintiffs and representatives of the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq opposition group, or MEK, claimed without offering evidence that the diplomat set up the attack on direct orders from Iran's highest authorities. Tehran has denied having a hand in the plot.

A spokesman for Iran's Foreign Affairs Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, condemned the court decisions and said Iran did not recognise the sentence because it considers the Belgian proceedings against Assadi to have been illegal.

The court in Antwerp rejected Assadi's claims of individual immunity and said the case did not violate state immunity principles since neither Iran nor an Iranian security service stood trial.

In its ruling, it made clear Iran was not on trial, but insisted the quartet of defendants were members of a cell operating for Iran's intelligence services gathering information about the opposition group to identify targets and set up an attack.

Assadi's conviction comes at a critical time and has the potential to embarrass his country as US President Joe Biden's administration weighs whether to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers. Iran also said last month it expects Washington to lift economic sanctions that former President Donald Trump imposed on the country after pulling America out of the atomic deal in 2018.

The European Union centered its reaction on Assadi specifically and did not draw in Iran as a nation. ''The acts committed by this person are completely unacceptable. That's a fact. The other aspect I can add is that the person in question is already on the EU counter-terrorism list,'' said EU spokesman Peter Stano. The Belgian government said the ruling stood on its own, separated from diplomacy and international relations. ''What matters is that today the justice system has ruled on facts of terrorism and made a clear statement about it. And it must be able to do that in complete independence. Otherwise, we no longer live in a constitutional state,” said Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne. On June 30, 2018, Belgian police officers tipped off by intelligence services about a possible attack against the annual meeting of the MEK, stopped a couple travelling in a Mercedes car. In their luggage, they found 550 grams of the unstable TATP explosive and a detonator. Belgium's bomb disposal unit said the device was of professional quality. It could have caused a sizable explosion and panic in the crowd, estimated at 25,000 people, that had gathered that day in the French town of Villepinte, north of Paris.

Among dozens of prominent guests at the rally that day were Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani; Newt Gingrich, former conservative speaker of the US House of Representatives; and former Colombian presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt.

Assadi was arrested a day later in Germany and transferred to Belgium. The court said since Assadi was on vacation at the time of his arrest — and not in Austria, where he was accredited — he was not entitled to immunity.

A note from Belgium's intelligence and security agency seen by The Associated Press identified him as an officer of Iran's intelligence and security ministry who operated undercover at the Iranian Embassy in Austria. Belgium's state security officers said he worked for the ministry's so-called Department 312, the directorate for internal security, which is on a European Union list of organizations the EU regards as terrorist groups.

Prosecutors identified Assadi as the alleged “operational commander” of the planned attack and accused him of recruiting the couple — Amir Saadouni and Nasimeh Naami — years earlier. Both were of Iranian heritage.

Saadouni was sentenced to 15 years in prison while Naami received an 18-year prison term. According to the investigation, Assadi carried the explosives to Austria on a commercial flight from Iran and later handed the bomb over to the pair during a meeting at a Pizza Hut restaurant in Luxembourg. The ruling confirmed that the explosives were made and tested in Iran.

The fourth defendant, Mehrdad Arefani, was sentenced to 17 years in prison. The National Council of Resistance of Iran is a part of the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, an exiled Iranian opposition group largely based in Albania and Paris.

(AP) ZHZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police registers FIR on farmers' protest 'toolkit' shared by Greta Thunberg on social media

The Delhi Police on Thursday filed an FIR against the pro-Khalistan creators of a toolkit, which was shared by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on Twitter in connection with the farmers protest, alleging it aimed to wage a so...

Hike in VAT on petrol and diesel in Goa

The Goa government on Thursdayannounced an increase in the VAT on petrol and diesel.It will result in petrol prices going up by Rs 1.30and diesel prices by 60 paisa, officials said.Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters that theVAT on ...

BoE says negative rates option needs more time, focuses on recovery

The Bank of England gave British lenders at least six months breathing space on Thursday before negative interest rates are a possibility, focusing instead on the prospects for a post-lockdown rebound in a quarterly update on the economy.Th...

South Central Railway gets Rs 7,222 cr in 2021-22 budgetary allocations for infra works

The South Central Railway SCRhas been sanctioned Rs 7,222 crore in 2021-22 budget asagainst Rs 7,024 crore allocated for previous financial year,towards important infrastructure works, the SCR said here onThursday.The budget outlay for impo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021