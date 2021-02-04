Left Menu

Closely monitoring developments in Myanmar: India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 21:50 IST
Days after Myanmar's powerful military seized power in a coup, India on Thursday said it was ''closely'' monitoring developments in the neighbouring country.

''India and Myanmar are neighbours with close cultural and people-to-people ties, bolstered by trade, economic, security and defence related exchanges. We are, therefore, monitoring developments in that country closely,'' external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

At a media briefing, he said India is also engaged on the issue as a member of the UN Security Council. Myanmar's military grabbed power in the coup against the civilian government and imposed a state of emergency after detaining Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) on Monday.

Following the coup, India expressed ''deep concern'' and said the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld in the country.

''India has extended assistance to Myanmar in its fight against COVID-19 by providing medicines, test kits and vaccines,'' Srivastava said at the briefing.

''We remain committed to continuing our humanitarian support for the people in Myanmar in mitigating the health and economic impact of the pandemic,'' he added.

The Myanmarese military staged the coup amid its rising friction with the ruling NLD government over the results of the November 8 general election. The NLD had registered a thumping victory in the polls. However, the military had alleged discrepancies in the electoral process.

The democratic transition in Myanmar had taken place in 2011 after decades of military rule.

