Second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive begins in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-02-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 21:54 IST
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Thursday received the COVID-19 vaccine shot here as the second phase of the vaccination drive covering police personnel was launched across the district headquarters in the union territory.

After receiving the jab at the police control room here, Kumar said the vaccine was safe and advised the personnel to shed any inhibition and avail the opportunity of administering the shot.

A police spokesman said the IGP Kashmir volunteered to be the first to receive the vaccine shot and also inaugurated the vaccination drive at PCR Kashmir.

In the first phase of the vaccination, healthcare workers across the union territory were administrated the shots, while frontline workers including J-K Police personnel are being covered in the second phase.

The vaccination drive was simultaneously inaugurated at all the district headquarters by concerned district SSPs after receiving the first vaccine shots, the spokesman said.

Talking to reporters, Kumar said in the second phase of the vaccination programme, personnel from police, army, paramilitary and other security agencies and officials of municipalities and revenue department will be vaccinated.

"The vaccine is safe, it did not cause any harm," he said.

