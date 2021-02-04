Left Menu

HC reserves verdict on NIA challenge to bail for alleged ISIS member

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:17 IST
HC reserves verdict on NIA challenge to bail for alleged ISIS member
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

The Bombay High Court on Thursdayreserved its verdict on an appeal filed by the NationalInvestigation Agency (NIA) challenging the bail granted toalleged former ISIS member Areeb Majeed.

During the arguments, a division bench of Justices S SShinde and Manish Pitale observed that if Majeed had utilizedhis abilities in a different way instead of heading for war-torn Syria, it would have been a matter of joy to his familyas well the country.

The NIA has alleged that Majeed traveled to Syria tojoin the terrorist group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria(ISIS) and later returned to India to carry out terroractivities.

He was arrested in November 2014 under the stringentUnlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In March 2020, he was granted bail by a special NIAcourt.

Opposing the NIA's appeal, Majeed claimed that he hadgone to Syria only ''to help people'', and denied the centralagency's allegations.

The judges then asked why a 21-year-old would eventhink of going to Iraq and Syria.

''Why would a 21-year-old go to Iraq for people who hehas never met in his life by leaving his family behind? Don'tyou have enough suffering around you,'' the bench asked.

Before reserving its order, the HC asked Majeed whatwould he do if he continues to be out on bail.

Majeed said he would get a degree in law.

''If you had utilized your abilities to the best at theage of 21 it would have been a matter of joy for the familyand for the country,'' Justice Pitale stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Australian Open to go ahead despite COVID-19 cas; Paul George knocks down 32 in Clippers' win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Australian Open to go ahead despite COVID-19 case - organisersThe Australian Open will begin as scheduled on Monday even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine ...

Disappointing earnings updates weigh on FTSE 100; Italian shares shine

European shares extended their rally to a fourth straight day on Thursday, as investors hoped for a swifter global economic recovery, while Unilevers disappointing targets weighed on Londons blue-chip index.The STOXX 600 index rose 0.6, whi...

NCW moves SC against Bombay High Court's 'skin to skin' judgement

The National Commission for Women NCW has filed a Special Leave Petition SLP before the Supreme Court against the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court verdict which ruled skin-to-skin contact is necessary for the offence of sexual assault ...

Prez competent authority to decide pardon of Rajiv assassination case convict: SC told

The Centre told the Supreme Court Thursday that Tamil Nadu Governor has taken a stand that the President of India is the appropriate competent authority to deal with the state governments 2018 recommendation to grant remission to A G Perari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021