HC reserves verdict on NIA challenge to bail for alleged ISIS member

The Bombay High Court on Thursdayreserved its verdict on an appeal filed by the NationalInvestigation Agency (NIA) challenging the bail granted toalleged former ISIS member Areeb Majeed.

During the arguments, a division bench of Justices S SShinde and Manish Pitale observed that if Majeed had utilizedhis abilities in a different way instead of heading for war-torn Syria, it would have been a matter of joy to his familyas well the country.

The NIA has alleged that Majeed traveled to Syria tojoin the terrorist group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria(ISIS) and later returned to India to carry out terroractivities.

He was arrested in November 2014 under the stringentUnlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In March 2020, he was granted bail by a special NIAcourt.

Opposing the NIA's appeal, Majeed claimed that he hadgone to Syria only ''to help people'', and denied the centralagency's allegations.

The judges then asked why a 21-year-old would eventhink of going to Iraq and Syria.

''Why would a 21-year-old go to Iraq for people who hehas never met in his life by leaving his family behind? Don'tyou have enough suffering around you,'' the bench asked.

Before reserving its order, the HC asked Majeed whatwould he do if he continues to be out on bail.

Majeed said he would get a degree in law.

''If you had utilized your abilities to the best at theage of 21 it would have been a matter of joy for the familyand for the country,'' Justice Pitale stated.

