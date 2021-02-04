Opposition leaders meet LS Speaker, seek separate discussion on farm laws

With the Lok Sabha witnessing repeated adjournments for the past two days, leaders of different opposition parties met Lok Sabha Speaker and insisted on their demand for a separate discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's Address and the new farm laws. "We talked to the speaker for one hour. We want a separate discussion on farmers and do not want the matter of farm laws to be clubbed with the Motion of thanks to the President's Address. Speaker has no problem with it. The ruling party has not agreed to it," TMC leader Saugata Roy told ANI.

NCP leader Supriya Sule said MPs from 10 parties visited Ghazipur border today. "The things we saw there were worrying. We were there just to meet farmers but we were not allowed. The atmosphere there is not in the interest of the nation. It will be our effort to see that a solution comes out. A solution needs to be brought out with discussions," she said.

Congress leaders said the government should agree to their demand for a separate discussion. Farmers are protesting on different borders of Delhi against new farm laws. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)