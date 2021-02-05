Left Menu

Samajwadi Party worker shot dead by assailants in UP's Etawah

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 05-02-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 00:10 IST
Samajwadi Party worker shot dead by assailants in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP), Feb 4 (PTI)A Samajwadi Party worker was shot dead allegedly by unidentified assailants here on Thursday evening, police said.

Raj Kumar Yadav alias Bablu (30) was called speaking to a couple of people outside his house in Bhadvan village under Basrehar police station area when they opened fire on him, SSP Akash Tomar said.

Yadav died on the spot, the SSP said, adding that police teams have fanned out to trace the killers. He was a former district unit president of Samajwadi Party's Yuvjan Sabha.

Yadav was also a former head of Bhadvan village panchayat.

The SSP said investigations are underway with the upcoming panchayat elections to be held soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump resigns from actors union after facing discipline from Capitol riot

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday resigned his membership in a top U.S. actors and screen union that was reviewing disciplinary action against him after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a Jan. 6 attack that left five peopl...

Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier to retire at the end of June

Merck Co Inc said on Thursday Kenneth Frazier, one of only a handful of Black executives leading major U.S. companies, will step down as chief executive officer at the end of June and be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Robert Davis. Fr...

INTERVIEW-Olympics-Mori's 'jaw-dropping' comments show system needs a shake-up - WST head

Sexist comments by Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori are further evidence that the whole sporting system needs a shake-up, Womens Sport Trust chief executive Tammy Parlour said on Thursday.Former Japanese Prime Minister Mori, 83, apologised...

Italy's Draghi starts govt talks, gets PD backing and softer stance from 5-Star

Former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi started talks on Thursday on forming a new Italian government as the largest party in parliament as the 5-Star Movement, softened its initial hostility to his appointment. The centre-left Demo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021