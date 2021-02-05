Left Menu

Sex racket busted at spa centres in Noida mall; 5 men held, 14 women rescued

There were a total of 12 spa centres across all floors of the mall and the decoy customers were sent in all of them.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-02-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 00:19 IST
Sex racket busted at spa centres in Noida mall; 5 men held, 14 women rescued

Five men have been arrested and 14 women rescued from a prostitution racket after raids at a dozen spa centres operating from a shopping mall in Noida, police said on Thursday.

The raids were carried out after decoy customers sent by the police busted the flesh trade racket being run to some of these spa centres, Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh S said.

“The raids were carried out on Wednesday at the Wave shopping mall in Sector 18 where the spa centres were located. The police were informed about customers being lured as these spa centres were engaged in prostitution,” he told reporters.

“Some decoy customers were sent there. There were a total of 12 spa centres across all floors of the mall and the decoy customers were sent in all of them. At some centres, a prostitution racket was busted,” the officer said.

He said 14 women have been rescued from these centres and all of them were being sent for rehabilitation by the Noida Police.

Five people, including four customers and one owner of a spa centre, have been arrested and booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and further proceedings are underway, Rajesh said.

He said the police have initiated paper work with the district administration to check on any other such flesh trade operations in Noida.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

