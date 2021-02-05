Left Menu

Another senior Suu Kyi aide arrested in Myanmar

Win Htein, 79, a stalwart of Suu Kyi and a long time political prisoner during decades campaigning to end army rule, told Reuters by phone that he was being taken by police officers in a car from Yangon to the capital, Naypyidaw. He did not say what charges he could face.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 00:58 IST
Another senior Suu Kyi aide arrested in Myanmar
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Another leading figure in Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party, Win Htein, told Reuters on Friday that he had been arrested in the aftermath of this week's coup even as the U.N. Security Council called for detainees to be freed. Win Htein, 79, a stalwart of Suu Kyi and a long time political prisoner during decades campaigning to end army rule, told Reuters by phone that he was being taken by police officers in a car from Yangon to the capital, Naypyidaw.

He did not say what charges he could face. "They are gentlemen so I can pick up the phone," he said. "We have been treated badly continuously for a long time. I have never been scared of them because I have done nothing wrong my entire life."

Elected leader Suu Kyi has been detained since Monday, when she was overthrown by the army in the name of irregularities in last November's election. She faces charges for illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios, a police document showed. The United Nations Security Council called for the release of Suu Kyi and others detained on Thursday and voiced concern over the situation in Myanmar, but stopped short of condemning the coup which halted a long transition to democracy.

Some 147 people have been detained since the coup, including activists, lawmakers and officials from Suu Kyi's government, Myanmar's Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said on Thursday. (Editing by Matthew Tostevin and Alexandra Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mathura court reserves order on admissibility of civil suit seeking removal of mosque

A court has reserved its judgment on the admissibility of a fresh civil suit seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque and ownership of 13.37-acre land surrounding Katra Keshav Dev temple here.Additional District and Sessions Judge Dev ...

Blinken discusses U.S. detainees, Navalny and arms control with Russia's Lavrov

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the release of Americans detained in Russia during a call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday that also encompassed nuclear arms control and China, a State Department spo...

Trump resigns from actors union after facing discipline from Capitol riot

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday resigned his membership in a top U.S. actors and screen union that was reviewing disciplinary action against him after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a Jan. 6 attack that left five peopl...

Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier to retire at the end of June

Merck Co Inc said on Thursday Kenneth Frazier, one of only a handful of Black executives leading major U.S. companies, will step down as chief executive officer at the end of June and be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Robert Davis. Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021