Six new mobile forensic crime scene units set up in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 01:05 IST
Six new mobile forensic crime scene units to facilitate the process of collection and examination of evidence have been established in Delhi, an official statement said on Thursday.

''Six new mobile forensic crime scene units are made to facilitate the easy and timely collection, handling and examination of evidence. These units have been deployed in various parts of Delhi and would work 24×7,'' the statement quoted Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain as saying at an event.

Deepa Verma, Director of Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, also spoke on the occasion.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

