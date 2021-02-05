Biden withdraws Judy Shelton's nomination as Fed board member

Biden withdraws Judy Shelton's nomination as Fed board memberReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 04:18 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 04:18 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday withdrew from consideration Donald Trump's contentious nomination of Judy Shelton to fill a vacant seat at the Federal Reserve.
Shelton had come under fire for inconsistent and controversial views, including an embrace of the gold standard and a shifting stance on interest rates as control of the White House passed from Democrat Barack Obama to Trump, a Republican.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
