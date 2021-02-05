Left Menu

Celebrity manager, UK national among 3 held in drugs case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 10:34 IST
Celebrity manager, UK national among 3 held in drugs case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)has arrested three persons, including celebrity manager RahilaFurniturewala and British national Karan Sajnani, in connection with a drugs case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death last year, an official said on Friday.

The arrests were made after the alleged role of the trio in the case was established, said the official of the apex drug law enforcement agency.

The third arrested accused is Jagtap Singh Anand, brother of co-accused Karamjeet Singh Anand, an alleged drug supplier who was nabbed in September last year, he said.

The NCB had arrested Furniturewala, Sajnani along withone more person in a separate case in January and seizeedcontrabandsafter raiding premises linked to them in suburbanBandra and Khar, the agency had said.

The seized contrabands, weighing approximately 200 kg,included imported strains of ganja like OG Kush and curated marijuana, it had said.

The contrabands were sourced from the USA besideslocal areas, the central agency had said.

After their interrogation, the NCB had arrested a co-owner of the famous 'Mucchad Paanwala' shop in south Mumbai.

Earlier this week, the NCB had arrested Rajputsfriend, assistant film director Rishikesh Pawar, in the drugscase registered after the 34-year-old actor's death in Junelast year.

During further investigation, the alleged involvementof Furniturewala, Sajnani and Jagtap Anand in the drugs casecame to light, the NCB official said, adding a probe wasunderway.

The CBI is probing Rajput's death, while the NCB isinvestigating the drugs angle related to the case.

The NCB is also probing the alleged Bollywood-drugsnexus and had conducted multiple raids over the last fewmonths. The central anti-drugs agency had arrested a number ofdrug peddlers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-U.N. Security Council demands Myanmar coup leaders free Suu Kyi as U.S. weighs sanctions

The United Nations Security Council called for the release of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained by the military as diplomatic and financial pressure grew on the generals who seized power this week to restore democracy. U.S...

Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: Ashwin, Bumrah strike after steady start from visitors

Indian bowlers struck before the conclusion of the opening session of the first Test against England after Rory Burns and Dom Sibley provided a steady start at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. At Lunch, Englands score read as 672 in 27 ove...

RBI maintains status quo for fourth time in a row; keeps key rate static at 4%

The RBI on Friday decided to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent but maintained an accommodative stance, implying rate cuts in future if need arises to support the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.The Reserve Banks...

Economic growth will only move upwards: Shaktikanta Das

Stressing that economic growth will only move upwards, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday pegged the GDP growth rate for the next financial year at 10.5 per cent, though a tad lower than the governments projection ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021