Celebrity manager, UK national among 3 held in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)has arrested three persons, including celebrity manager RahilaFurniturewala and British national Karan Sajnani, in connection with a drugs case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death last year, an official said on Friday.

The arrests were made after the alleged role of the trio in the case was established, said the official of the apex drug law enforcement agency.

The third arrested accused is Jagtap Singh Anand, brother of co-accused Karamjeet Singh Anand, an alleged drug supplier who was nabbed in September last year, he said.

The NCB had arrested Furniturewala, Sajnani along withone more person in a separate case in January and seizeedcontrabandsafter raiding premises linked to them in suburbanBandra and Khar, the agency had said.

The seized contrabands, weighing approximately 200 kg,included imported strains of ganja like OG Kush and curated marijuana, it had said.

The contrabands were sourced from the USA besideslocal areas, the central agency had said.

After their interrogation, the NCB had arrested a co-owner of the famous 'Mucchad Paanwala' shop in south Mumbai.

Earlier this week, the NCB had arrested Rajputsfriend, assistant film director Rishikesh Pawar, in the drugscase registered after the 34-year-old actor's death in Junelast year.

During further investigation, the alleged involvementof Furniturewala, Sajnani and Jagtap Anand in the drugs casecame to light, the NCB official said, adding a probe wasunderway.

The CBI is probing Rajput's death, while the NCB isinvestigating the drugs angle related to the case.

The NCB is also probing the alleged Bollywood-drugsnexus and had conducted multiple raids over the last fewmonths. The central anti-drugs agency had arrested a number ofdrug peddlers.

