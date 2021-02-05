Tokyo Governor Koike says Mori called her, apologised for remarks

Tokyo Governor Koike says Mori called her, apologised for remarksReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-02-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 11:37 IST
Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo Olympic organising committee, apologized for his recent remarks that caused public outrage, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Friday, citing a phone call with Mori.
She also said Japan needed to review women's participation and that Tokyo would do what it could to boost opportunities for women.
Mori made sexist remarks at a meeting earlier this week. He has apologised but said he would not resign, and criticism of his comments has shown no sign of abating.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yuriko Koike
- Mori
- Yoshiro Mori
- Japan
- Tokyo
ALSO READ
Swiss resort St Moritz mass testing finds 53 COVID infections, 31 variant cases
Soccer-Chorley tie revives bitter memories for Wolves
Netaji memorial to be set up in Jabalpur central jail: MP CM
Soccer-Milan sign Chelsea defender Tomori on loan for rest of season
Defender Fikayo Tomori joins AC Milan on loan from Chelsea