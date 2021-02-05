Tokyo Governor Koike says Mori called her, apologised for remarks

Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo Olympic organising committee, apologized for his recent remarks that caused public outrage, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Friday, citing a phone call with Mori.

She also said Japan needed to review women's participation and that Tokyo would do what it could to boost opportunities for women.

Mori made sexist remarks at a meeting earlier this week. He has apologised but said he would not resign, and criticism of his comments has shown no sign of abating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)