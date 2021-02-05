Left Menu

Farmers forced to fight for their rights, Centre responsible for situation: Congress MP

Congress MP Anand Sharma on Friday said that the farmers were forced to fight for their rights and the Centre is responsible for the situation that has arisen. He also expressed sympathies for police personnel and officers who were injured during the Republic Day violence during the farmers' tractor rally.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 11:47 IST
Farmers forced to fight for their rights, Centre responsible for situation: Congress MP
Congress MP Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP Anand Sharma on Friday said that the farmers were forced to fight for their rights and the Centre is responsible for the situation that has arisen. He also expressed sympathies for police personnel and officers who were injured during the Republic Day violence during the farmers' tractor rally. "Farmers were forced to fight for their rights and to get justice. The government of India is responsible for the situation that has arisen. I want to pay tributes to the 194 farmers who died during the protests," said Sharma in Rajya Sabha.

"We express sympathies for police personnel and officers who were injured during the January 26 violence. No one has the right to attack those who are discharging their duties. The Red Fort incident has sent shockwaves across the nation and it should be investigated," he added. Sharma further said that the constitutionality of laws must be decided immediately.

"I appeal from this floor that the constitutionality of laws whether is it CAA or the farm laws must be decided immediately. Parliament should take note of this," said Sharma. "It is a matter of concern that the Supreme Court keeps constitutional matter pending for a long time. When constitutional matters demand urgent hearing and decision, long delays and kicking of the bucket down the road by the judiciary creates conflict, tension, and distrust," he added.

Protestors broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organized by farmers. The protestors also entered the iconic Mughal Era monument Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts. Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-U.N. Security Council demands Myanmar coup leaders free Suu Kyi as U.S. weighs sanctions

The United Nations Security Council called for the release of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained by the military as diplomatic and financial pressure grew on the generals who seized power this week to restore democracy. U.S...

Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: Ashwin, Bumrah strike after steady start from visitors

Indian bowlers struck before the conclusion of the opening session of the first Test against England after Rory Burns and Dom Sibley provided a steady start at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. At Lunch, Englands score read as 672 in 27 ove...

RBI maintains status quo for fourth time in a row; keeps key rate static at 4%

The RBI on Friday decided to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent but maintained an accommodative stance, implying rate cuts in future if need arises to support the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.The Reserve Banks...

Economic growth will only move upwards: Shaktikanta Das

Stressing that economic growth will only move upwards, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday pegged the GDP growth rate for the next financial year at 10.5 per cent, though a tad lower than the governments projection ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021