Left Menu

Only small, micro-level eco-friendly industries permitted in TTZ: NGT

Only small, micro and macro-level industries which are eco-friendly, non-polluting or necessary to secure essential amenities can be allowed in Taj Trapezium Zone TTZ, the National Green Tribunal has said.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel made the observation while setting aside the environmental clearance granted to a mining company for extraction of minor minerals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 13:18 IST
Only small, micro-level eco-friendly industries permitted in TTZ: NGT
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Only small, micro and macro-level industries which are eco-friendly, non-polluting or necessary to secure essential amenities can be allowed in Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ), the National Green Tribunal has said.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel made the observation while setting aside the environmental clearance granted to a mining company for extraction of minor minerals. The green panel said the project in question is a 'red category' project involving blasting within 10 km of TTZ which is not permissible and the impugned EC is liable to be set aside. ''However, in absence of any representation by the ministry of environment and forests (MoEF) and the project proponent, we direct the ministry to pass an appropriate further order in the matter within two months and till such a decision is taken, the impugned EC may not be given effect and no mining in terms of the project may be carried out,'' the bench said. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Rajasthan resident Haribhan and others against the order of the MoEF granting environmental clearance in respect of mining of minor minerals including 'Khanda, Gitti and Boulders' by m/s A Millstone Pvt Ltd, located at Kandoli, Ghata, Bokoli, Mahalpur, Kachhi, Baroli, Dahina, Ranpur, Jatroli, Lakhanpur, Rajpura, Ranpura villages in Bharatpur. The main ground for challenge in the appeal is that the expert appraisal committee (EAC) did not determine the question whether the project could be allowed in TTZ area where adhoc moratorium on expansion and setting up of the new industries is in the operation, as per the decision of the MoEF.

The project will affect Taj Mahal, which is a World Heritage site, the plea said.

TTZ is an area of about 10,400 sq km spread over the districts of Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras and Etah in Uttar Pradesh and the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Abu Dhabi T10: Team Abu Dhabi stop Bangla Tigers to snatch play-off spot

Team Abu Dhabi ousted Bangla Tigers by 21 runs through Paul Stirlings unbeaten 64 and Jamie Overtons deadly four-wicket spell in a battle for the play-off spot in the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium. Abu Dhabi posted 11...

NIIT Q3 net profit up 53 pc to Rs 41.5 cr

NIIT Ltd on Friday said its consolidated net profit grew 53 per cent to Rs 41.5 crore in the December 2020 quarter.The skills and talent development firm had posted a net profit of Rs 27.1 crore in the year-ago period.Revenue grew by 4 per ...

Mangaluru becomes Data Driven with Integrated Command Control Centre

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoirThe Integrated Command Control Center ICCC of Mangaluru, a part of the smart city project, being implemented by Mangaluru Smart City Limited, enables the city administration to take strategic decisions in ...

Britain's COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy to start Feb. 15

Britain will place travellers arriving from COVID-19 hot spots in quarantine in hotels from Feb. 15, the government said, after criticism that it was not moving fast enough to bring in the measure. The mandatory 10-day stay in government-pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021