Haryana ADGP issues directives to SPs, Commissioners in view of farmer unions 'chakka jam' on February 6

Haryana Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk on Friday issued directives to the state's Superintendents of police and Commissioners in view of tomorrow's pan India 'chakka jam' called by agitating farmers.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 05-02-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 13:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk on Friday issued directives to the state's Superintendents of police and Commissioners in view of tomorrow's pan India 'chakka jam' called by agitating farmers. "Maximum force shall be pulled out from non-operational duties. Intelligence network should be geared up and necessary preventive action may be taken," the directive reads.

As the farmers continue their agitation against farm laws at various borders of the national capital, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday had informed that three-hour-long 'chakka jam' on February 6 will not apply in Delhi. Speaking to reporters at the Ghazipur border protest site, he had said farmers would provide food and water to the people who will be stuck due to 'chakka jam'organised by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha.

"There will be a three-hour-long 'chakka jam' on February 6. It won't take place in Delhi but everywhere outside Delhi. The people that will be stuck in it will be given food and water. We will tell them what is the Govt doing with us," Tikait said. When asked to comment on nails fixed near barricades at the Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border), Tikait said, "We were growing crops there and they (government) fixed nails."

Several organisations representing farmers have called for the nationwide shutdown on February 6 to protest against the three recently enacted agriculture laws and problems faced by them including the internet shutdowns. Farmers have been protesting against three of the Centre's laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

