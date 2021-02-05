Telangana reports 169 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
A total of 169 new COVID-19 cases, 189 discharges and one death were reported in the last 24 hours in Telangana on Thursday.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 05-02-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 13:26 IST
A total of 169 new COVID-19 cases, 189 discharges and one death were reported in the last 24 hours in Telangana on Thursday. The state Health Department said the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 2,95,270 including 2,91,699 discharges and 1,607 deaths.
There are currently 1,964 active cases in the state. The recovery rate of Telangana stands at 98.79 per ent whereas that of India is 97.1 per cent. The fatality rate in the state due to COVID is 0.54 per cent and that of India is 1.4 per cent.
Meanwhile, India has reported a total of 1,08,02,591 COVID-19 positive cases, with 12,408 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
