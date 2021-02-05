Left Menu

Telangana reports 169 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

A total of 169 new COVID-19 cases, 189 discharges and one death were reported in the last 24 hours in Telangana on Thursday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 05-02-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 13:26 IST
Telangana reports 169 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 169 new COVID-19 cases, 189 discharges and one death were reported in the last 24 hours in Telangana on Thursday. The state Health Department said the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 2,95,270 including 2,91,699 discharges and 1,607 deaths.

There are currently 1,964 active cases in the state. The recovery rate of Telangana stands at 98.79 per ent whereas that of India is 97.1 per cent. The fatality rate in the state due to COVID is 0.54 per cent and that of India is 1.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, India has reported a total of 1,08,02,591 COVID-19 positive cases, with 12,408 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Abu Dhabi T10: Team Abu Dhabi stop Bangla Tigers to snatch play-off spot

Team Abu Dhabi ousted Bangla Tigers by 21 runs through Paul Stirlings unbeaten 64 and Jamie Overtons deadly four-wicket spell in a battle for the play-off spot in the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium. Abu Dhabi posted 11...

NIIT Q3 net profit up 53 pc to Rs 41.5 cr

NIIT Ltd on Friday said its consolidated net profit grew 53 per cent to Rs 41.5 crore in the December 2020 quarter.The skills and talent development firm had posted a net profit of Rs 27.1 crore in the year-ago period.Revenue grew by 4 per ...

Mangaluru becomes Data Driven with Integrated Command Control Centre

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoirThe Integrated Command Control Center ICCC of Mangaluru, a part of the smart city project, being implemented by Mangaluru Smart City Limited, enables the city administration to take strategic decisions in ...

Britain's COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy to start Feb. 15

Britain will place travellers arriving from COVID-19 hot spots in quarantine in hotels from Feb. 15, the government said, after criticism that it was not moving fast enough to bring in the measure. The mandatory 10-day stay in government-pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021