Congress, Shiv Sena move adjournment motion notice in LS demanding repealing of farm laws

Congress and Shiv Sena on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, demanding repealing of three farm laws in view of farmers' agitation. N K Premachandran, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP also moved adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha demanding discussion on the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi borders.

Meanwhile, Saugata Ray, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over alleged repression of farmers by Police with the use of barbed wires, spikes, trenches. The Lok Sabha witnessed repeated adjournment on Thursday as Opposition members continued their protest over the new farm laws.

With the Lok Sabha witnessing repeated adjournments for the past two days, leaders of different opposition parties met Lok Sabha Speaker and insisted on their demand for a separate discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's Address and the new farm laws. Congress leaders said the government should agree to their demand for a separate discussion. Farmers are protesting on different borders of Delhi against new farm laws. (ANI)

