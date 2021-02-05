Left Menu

Congress, Shiv Sena move adjournment motion notice in LS demanding repealing of farm laws

Congress and Shiv Sena on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, demanding repealing of three farm laws in view of farmers' agitation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 13:46 IST
Congress, Shiv Sena move adjournment motion notice in LS demanding repealing of farm laws
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Congress and Shiv Sena on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, demanding repealing of three farm laws in view of farmers' agitation. N K Premachandran, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP also moved adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha demanding discussion on the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi borders.

Meanwhile, Saugata Ray, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over alleged repression of farmers by Police with the use of barbed wires, spikes, trenches. The Lok Sabha witnessed repeated adjournment on Thursday as Opposition members continued their protest over the new farm laws.

With the Lok Sabha witnessing repeated adjournments for the past two days, leaders of different opposition parties met Lok Sabha Speaker and insisted on their demand for a separate discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's Address and the new farm laws. Congress leaders said the government should agree to their demand for a separate discussion. Farmers are protesting on different borders of Delhi against new farm laws. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Self-reliance in defence equipment manufacturing crucial for maintaining India's strategic autonomy: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh onFriday said attaining self-reliance in manufacturing ofdefence equipment is a crucial factor for maintaining Indiasstrategic autonomy.The Minister also asked officials to increase the grantsthat the startups...

Commemorating fifth anniversary of Lily Mine accident

Today marks the fifth anniversary of the Lily Mine accident wherein three employees lost their lives in the tragic accident at the Barbeton, Mpumalanga based mine.The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy would like to convey our sadne...

Opposition parties in RS demand repeal of farm laws

Various opposition parties like the Shiv Sena, SAD, NCP, Samajwadi Party and Left parties on Friday demanded in Rajya Sabha that the three new farm laws be repealed and fresh ones brought after wider consultations.Participating in the debat...

UN agency: Libyan navy intercepts over 800 EU-bound migrants

Hundreds of Europe-bound migrants were intercepted in the Mediterranean sea off Libyas coasts and taken into detention over the last 24 hours, the UN migration agency said on Friday. The International Organisation for Migration tweeted that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021