U.S. warship sails near Chinese islands in S.China Sea

U.S. warship sails near Chinese islands in S.China SeaReuters | Taipei | Updated: 05-02-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 13:47 IST
A U.S. warship sailed near the Chinese-controlled Paracel Islands in the disputed South China Sea on Friday in a freedom of navigation operation, the U.S. Navy said, the first such mission under President Joe Biden's new administration.
The U.S. Navy said the USS John S. McCain "asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the vicinity of the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
