Security measures are in place ahead of chakka jam: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Friday said adequate security arrangements are in place at borders to prevent any untoward incident and social media contents are under surveillance to prevent the spread of false rumours ahead of 'chakka jam.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 14:50 IST
Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Chinmoy Biswal . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police on Friday said adequate security arrangements are in place at borders to prevent any untoward incident and social media contents are under surveillance to prevent the spread of false rumours ahead of 'chakka jam.' "Agitating farmers have proposed 'chakka jam' tomorrow. In view of the violence that happened on January 26, Delhi Police have made adequate security arrangements at borders so that miscreants can not enter the national capital", said Delhi Police Public Relations Officer, Chinmoy Biswal.

He added, "We are monitoring content on social media to make sure rumours are not spread against Police or other things. The protestors are camping at the borders of Delhi. We are in touch with Police Force of other states too". Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait earlier in the day said the nationwide protest will be peaceful and added that there will be no 'chakka jam' in Delhi. Tikait told reporters that there will be a three-hour-long chakka jam on February 6 everywhere outside Delhi.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly-enacted farm law. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

