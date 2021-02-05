Left Menu

Man found charred to death inside his SUV

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 05-02-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 15:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

From his mobile phone, the victim was identified as Aligarh resident Mahinder Singh who ran a hospital at Atrauli town 30 kilometres from here. Police said Singh had left home for his hospital on Wednesday night and that was the last time his family had seen him. After being informed about the body, police rushed to the spot with a forensic team, inspected the crime scene and sent the body for the post-mortem, Atrauli Circle Officer Sudesh Gupta told reporters.

He said the victim died of severe head injuries and the killers then had tried to set the body and the vehicle afire apparently to destroy evidence.

The killers' plans, however, did not succeed as the SUV did not catch fire, he said.

An FIR was lodged at Atrauli police station on the complaint of a member of the victim's family who has suspected four persons behind the killing.

Police have started the probe and are looking for the accused persons named in the FIR, said the circle officer.

